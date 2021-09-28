2 Tampa companies to present at Florida Early Stage Capital Conference

A Tampa area company, Oracle Health, is developing an implantable, heart monitoring device aimed at keeping heart failure patients safe and out of the hospital.
And PolyMaterials App LLC, a Tampa company operating from the University of South Florida campus, is developing an energy storage device known as a supercapacitor, which can be used in medical devices, consumer electronics, and toys.
Both Oracle Health
and PolyMaterials App
were among 24 companies chosen out of a field of more than 150 applicants to present at the 14th annual Florida Early Stage Capital Conference on October 7 and 8.
“It’s a huge honor, an incredible opportunity to let the potential investor know we are here,” says Jaeson Bang, Founder and CEO of Oracle Health.
“We really need the people now,” says Dr. Manoj Kumar Ram, President and CEO of PolyMaterials App. “Florida Forum can give us a big opportunity.”
Businesses will compete for some $100,000 in prizes at the event at Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa. Space Florida will be giving its Accelerating Innovation Award to a $40,000 grand prize winner. Some $30,000 will be awarded to a runner up and $20,000 to the second place winner.
Two $5,000 awards will be given to students representing some eight to 10 Florida universities at the Collegiate Startup Competition being held concurrently at the venue.
Online registration for the Florida Venture Forum event
is available through Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Solution makers
Made of titanium like defibrillators and pacemakers, the heart-monitoring device by Oracle Health is the size of a small thumb drive, Bang says. It is inserted in the chest rather than inside the heart, so it can be installed in the doctor’s office.
He anticipates approval to implant the devices at the end of 2022.
Bang says the device can detect problems early, when a minor adjustment of medication can prevent a hospitalization. The $5,300 device also is simpler, more affordable, and offers more comprehensive data.
The company has raised $5.2 million of its $8 million goal.
Formerly an associate research professor at USF’s College of Engineering, Dr. Ram left his position in 2017 to start PolyMaterials App., currently operating out of the Tampa Bay Technology Incubator at USF. He is working to commercialize in two years a supercapacitor 2.5 times more powerful than what we currently have.
“We have more power. We have more energy,” he explains. “We are making our supercapacitor completely solid state without any liquids.”
The supercapacitor made of polymer, metal oxide and graphene material is also cheaper than what is available on the market, he says. It can increase battery life and power capabilities.
The company, which is seeking to raise $5 million, also has plans for a more powerful supercapacitor that would power an electrical vehicle.