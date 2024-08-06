AMPLIFY Clearwater offers 50 complimentary registrations for Politics in Pinellas candidate forum

AMPLIFY Clearwater, the chamber of commerce and business advocacy group for the Clearwater area, is offering 50 complimentary event registrations for its upcoming August 8th “Politics in Pinellas” candidate forum.
“We believe it’s critical to engage with candidates in races ranging from County Commission to Congress before you step foot into the voting booth,” AMPLIFY Clearwater President and CEO Amanda Payne says in a press release. "This is the only opportunity in North County for our community to meet the candidates they’ll be voting for at the August primary.”
To register for the forum, visit amplifyclearwater.com/events
. The promo code “VOTE” will waive the registration fee for the first 50 attendees. The regular registration fee is $10 per person. “Politics in Pinellas” is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 8th in the West Cabaret Lobby of Ruth Eckerd Hall. Parking is complimentary and appetizers will be served.
The event is co-hosted by the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hill Ward Henderson, Johnston & Stewart, Spectrum, FrankCrum, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater Gas, Abe’s Place Tap & Grill and RE/MAX CHAMPIONS Danijela "Danny" Muller, PA Realtor.
Confirmed candidates are:
• Joanne "Cookie" Kennedy – Pinellas County Commission District 1
• Charlie Justice – Pinellas County Commission District 3
• Vince Nowicki – Pinellas County Commission District 3
• Laura Hine – Pinellas County School Board District 1
• Erika Picard – Pinellas County School Board District 4
• Katie Blaxberg – Pinellas County School Board District 5
• Whitney Fox – United States Congress
• Liz Dahan – United States Congress
• Mark Weinkrantz - United States Congress
• Bryan Beckman – State Representative
• Ed Montanari – State Representative
• Nicole Pearlman – Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 9
• Jenn Dubbeld – Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 14
• Nick Fiorentino – Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 14
