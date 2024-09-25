Get ready for AMRoC Fab Lab ROBOTICON 2024

For more than half a decade, AMRoC Fab Lab in North Tampa has been opening the doors of robotic engineering and manufacturing technology for people of all ages and backgrounds. Next month, it showcases some of the community’s latest and greatest innovations at the 12th annual ROBOTICON Tampa Bay STEAM Showcase. The annual robotics and manufacturing extravaganza will unfold throughout October at Rithm, the mixed-use complex on Fowler Avenue formerly known as University Mall.
It’s a fitting setting for ROBOTICON. AMRoC Fab Lab is, after all, Tampa’s only public, open-access fabrication laboratory (the “Fab Lab” that comes after the organization’s formal name, Advanced Manufacturing & Robotics Center). It’s also the headquarters for the Foundation for Community Driven Innovation (FCDI), a nonprofit that supports academic achievement, economic development and innovation through inclusive and diverse programs that spur active learning and experimentation.
AMRoC Fab Lab and ROBOTICON are two of many FCDI programs aimed at introducing science and technology to more people. FCDI Executive Director Terri Willingham, who oversees programming at AMRoC Fab Lab, says this year’s ROBOTICON promises to draw over 1,000 young competitors to show off their technological prowess.
“We typically host about 60 teams across all competition categories over the course of our month-long event, with anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 youth participating in programming and several hundred more people coming to check out the events, which are free and open to the public,” Willingham says.
The 12th annual Roboticon Tampa Bay STEM Showcase kicks off on October 5. The many events planned for the month-long fest include the VEX V5 robotics competition, a youth aerial drone competition, and robot combat.
“All events are being held at AMRoC Fab Lab’s University Mall location, with competition fields out in the mall for everyone to see and enjoy,” says Willingham.
“New this year is our Girl Powered Workshop, providing a fun opportunity for young women in middle and high school to enjoy STEM-related ‘Make & Take’ activities and to meet and learn from women in science- and tech-related industries throughout the day, as well as explore robotics, drones and more,” she adds. “We’ll also be hosting professional development opportunities for educators and others interested in learning how to manage and mentor youth robotics teams.”
Provided by AMRoC Fab LabCompetitors go head-to-head with their innovative creations at ROBOTICON, which returns to Rithm in North Tampa on October 5th.
Funding for ROBOTICON and other programming offered by AMRoC Fab Lab and its parent organization FCDI comes from organizations such as the Florida Business Development Corporation, The Florida High Tech Corridor, SOFWERX, Bay Area Manufacturers Association, Symbotic, Analog Devices and Truist. This diverse support has helped FCDI become an active and engaged community organization, so much so it was named Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce 2024 Nonprofit of the Year.
“The award recognizes our service to more than 2,000 youth annually through in-house programs and outreach events like ROBOTICON,” remarks Willingham.
She says FCDI’s accomplishments over the past few years also include the launch of more than 40 businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans.
Willingham recommends those looking to compete in ROBOTICON Tampa Bay 2024 check out the AMRoC Fab Lab website or social media platforms.
“Registration deadlines vary by event,” she says. “The public event schedule will be posted in late September. Everyone can stay updated on the event [via] ROBOTICON.net and related social media.”
For more information, go to Roboticon
