Tampa company automates COVID-related tracking

A Tampa-based software company has automated the job of keeping tabs of COVID test results, vaccinations, and waivers, making it easier for Human Resources staffers to handle extra health-tracking responsibilities.
Its OnTask platform also enables Human Resources staffers to easily track vaccination exemption requests, health screenings, wellness status, and more.
“The feedback has been great,” says Steve Wilson, president of OnTask, a division of Accusoft. “We can get them up and running in a matter of hours. That kind of eases their anxiety.”
The platform already has been garnering attention, including recognition by Select Software Reviews as a Top Vaccine Management Software Vendor
.
Accusoft also is a finalist for Tampa Bay Tech’s 2021 Tech Project of the
Year Award to be given Friday, Nov. 12.
A workforce automation and eSignature tool, OnTask was not originally conceived as a COVID tool, Wilson says.
It evolved into that as people reopened offices after the COVID shutdown, and were looking for ways to facilitate liability waivers at reopening gyms and dining halls. Additionally, it can be used to issue passes to college students after they upload proof of vaccinations.
“COVID is where we’re seeing the most traction,” he says. “Our customer base is up 300 percent in the last 12 months.”
It also can track COVID booster shots.
“Boosters aren’t any different for us than the original vaccinations,” Wilson says.
OnTask Health Tracking offers a secure way to comply with federal mandates and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance regarding COVID-19.
Pre-built workflow templates allow customers to easily configure the platform and adapt it to changing needs. It is accessible on any type of device from any location, making it accessible to employers, employees, and prospective hires.
When an individual submits information, OnTask Health Tracking routes it to the appropriate department.
Customers across the United States pay at least $3,000 annually to subscribe to the cloud-based service.
Most of its growth has been from higher education facilities, but it serves a variety of customers from large sports organizations to retail construction and management firms.
OnTask
also automates other HR functions such as job offer letters, which can be generated and sent to candidates for eSignatures. It also works with other repetitive tasks like managing paid time off and submitting expenses.
Learn more at Accusoft.