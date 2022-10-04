AMPLIFY Clearwater takes the reins of Clearwater Business SPARK

Christopher Curry | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
AMPLIFY  Clearwater, the chamber of commerce organization for the Clearwater area, has taken the reins of the Clearwater Business SPARK network with the goal of reaching more small businesses.

SPARK, a partnership of organizations that provide support and expertise to small businesses, was previously under the City of Clearwater’s Economic Development team.

“Because we were one of the original partners we had the organizational infrastructure to take it on so to speak,” says AMPLIFY Clearwater President and CEO Amanda Payne. “As of October 1, we are officially the managing organization for SPARK.”
 
Following the transition, Payne says AMPLIFY wants to create more networking opportunities for the partner organizations in SPARK and the local small businesses that the organization assists. 

“We want to see if we can’t create a council, so to speak, that really supports our small business community,” Payne says.

She says regular networking events will be a priority because small business owners often learn the most from their peers. The plan also includes educational programming in areas such as compliance with Department of Labor regulations, lending programs for small businesses and various business accounting software. 

The first SPARK networking event following the shift to AMPLIFY Clearwater is this Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Clear Sky on Cleveland, 418 Cleveland St. in downtown Clearwater.

For more information go to AMPLIFY Clearwater and Clearwater Business SPARK.
 

Read more articles by Christopher Curry.

Chris Curry has been a writer for the 83 Degrees Media team since 2017. Chris also served as the development editor for a time before assuming the role of managing editor in May 2022. Chris lives in Clearwater. His professional career includes more than 15 years as a newspaper reporter, primarily in Ocala and Gainesville, before moving back home to the Tampa Bay Area. He enjoys the local music scene, the warm winters and Tampa Bay's abundance of outdoor festivals and events. When he's not working or spending time with family, he can frequently be found hoofing the trails at one of Pinellas County's nature parks.

Related Tags

Clearwater, Connections, Entrepreneurship, Government 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.