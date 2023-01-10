Health tech innovation event Disrupt the Bay returns to Tampa

The health tech innovation conference Disrupt the Bay returns for a fourth year on February 4th.
Organized by the nonprofit Save the Kids Foundation, Disrupt the Bay features leading speakers in the healthcare industry, a Tampa Tank pitch competition, a VIP celebration and, on February 18th, a community event aimed to inspire a new generation of philanthropists.
Event founder Stan Liberatore says the event is designed to accelerate the pace of innovation in health tech, mental health tech, medtech and biotech, break down silos in the industry and connect startup founders who have disruptive ideas with investors.
“We have some great speakers from some of the largest healthcare systems in the country and our investor and VC (venture capital) population is very strong,” Liberatore says.
The keynote speaker for the February 4th event at the Tampa Marriott Water Street is leading digital health influencer John Nosta, the founder of NOSTALAB, a member of the Google Health Advisory Board and the World Health Organization Digital Health Roster of Experts. Some of the other speakers and moderators include Alan Weiss, the chief medical officer at BayCare Health System; Jennifer Greenman, chief information officer (CIO) at Cancer Treatment Centers of America; Scott J. Arnold, CIO and executive vice president at Tampa General Hospital; Dave Summitt, vice president of cybersecurity at Cancer Specialists & Research Institute; and Edmondo J. Robinson, the senior vice president and chief digital innovation officer at Moffitt Cancer Center.
The schedule for February 4th includes a Disrupt the Seats event, “Tampa Tank,” a Shark Tank-style pitch competition where founders from five to seven startups selected from a field of more than 200 applicants will pitch to serial entrepreneur and former Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington and other investors.
That evening there is a Disrupt the Stage Event, a VIP party and concert at the Tierra Verde estate of fintech entrepreneur Gary Cardone. Tampa Bay Ventures has stepped up as a sponsor of that event.
On February 18th, Disrupt the Streets is a free, public philanthropic event at Amalie Arena’s Thunder Alley. Proceeds from Disrupt the Bay events go to the Beat Childhood Cancer Foundation, Feeding Tampa Bay, Children’s Cancer Center, Hope4ATRT and For Henry, which raises money for medical research to improve treatment of children with the rare neurological disorder alternating hemiplegia of childhood (AHC).
“We help with pediatric cancer research, food insecurity and mental health,” Liberatore says.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Disrupt the Bay.
83 Degrees Media is a media partner of Disrupt the Bay.