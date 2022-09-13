International firm Inpeco selects USF CAMLS in downtown Tampa for regional headquarters

International firm Inpeco, a giant in the clinical lab automation industry, has selected the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) building in downtown Tampa for its regional headquarters in North America.
Inpeco, which has its headquarters in Switzerland and development and manufacturing facility in Italy, is initially leasing 2,650 square feet of space for a team of 15 people, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council (EDC) says in a press release.
In a recent interview, CAMLS Director of Sales, Marketing and Business Development Paul Ayres says Inpeco is a significant addition for Tampa and the medical district that Tampa General Hospital plans to work with USF Health and other partners to develop in the downtown area.
“This is where they will bring any clients that they need to speak to, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, whoever it may be,” Ayres says of Inpeco. “They will bring them to Tampa and they will bring them to CAMLS. Their headquarters is inside of our building. This adds to what Tampa General is doing with the medical district downtown. That’s one of the reasons that INPECO was so drawn to Florida, to Tampa and to CAMLS. They see all of the pieces lining up. They’re very excited, once they get situated, about playing a role in what this medical district downtown will be. I think they’ll play a major role because they are an international company. The fact that they are going to be here in Tampa really puts Tampa in a different light for other medical device companies to consider as a location.”
The Tampa Bay EDC notes that Inpeco is the latest in a string of life sciences and healthcare companies that selected Tampa and Hillsborough County for their expansion, following NuMedTechs, Axogen and Pfizer.
“Tampa is a thriving metropolitan area and its downtown core is packed with leading healthcare institutions conducting groundbreaking research, developing new technologies, and training the healthcare leaders of tomorrow,” Inpeco President and Managing Director, Americas Maricel Roberts says in the EDC press release. “Our upcoming partnership with CAMLS is a true synergy of disciplines and common vision of innovating and improving delivery of care and we are beyond excited to join this community.”
Inpeco will make a substantial investment in its new office space and its business operations infrastructure, according to the Tampa Bay EDC. That will include a product showcase for customers and a training facility for sales and service engineers. The company will also expand its sales and service employee base across North America.
For more information go to Inpeco, Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and USF CAMLS
.