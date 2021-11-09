Mad Botter uses AI to offer universal data fluency

A Plant City-based, aerospace technology firm is bridging the gap for businesses stuck with legacy data they can’t access.
Much like those in a global environment without a tool like Rosetta Stone, or someone without a videocassette tape player who wants to view an old Video Home System (VHS) tape, businesses with data on programs from the 1990s or 2000s have been shut out.
“We’re bridging that gap. We’re making that [access] possible,” says Michael Dominick, founder of Mad Botter, an aerospace tech company serving military contractors and the agriculture industry in the United States and Canada.
Mad Botter rewrote the code of its bot, Alice, to meet demand from customers who needed help converting from an older format like FoxPro to modern formats like Slack and Zoom.
“The unique thing about Alice is it can talk to propriety data formats. There’s no one else offering this particular vertical,” he says.
The rebuilt Alice relies on an artificial intelligence system to scan the structure of data, offering university data fluency. It still offers automated inventory and invoicing services.
“Right now we have several customers on board. They all have one thing in common,” explains Dominick. “The big thing is they’re multigenerational.”
Mad Botter charges a minimum of $5,000 to use its software to migrate up to 100 gigabytes of data to another format. A customer can arrange for Mad Botter to convert the data; they will be charged an hourly rate depending on their needs.
Dominick, whose bachelor’s degree is in English Literature, named the company after Lewis Carroll’s fictional character Mad Hatter from Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Based at 607 S. Alexander St., Mad Botter has a staff of five working mostly remote.
“We’re where we were in 2020,” Dominick says. “I take that as a win given all the craziness of COVID.”
