Synapse Summit returns to Tampa February 28th

The Synapse Summit, the annual statewide tech and innovation conference held in Tampa, returns to Amalie Arena on Wednesday, February 28th.
The summit brings together innovation leaders, entrepreneurs and investors for networking, speakers, workshops and an expo featuring innovative companies. The annual Synapse Innovation Awards honor those who propel innovation forward, champion equity and inclusivity and have a positive community impact.
The day draws a crowd of thousands and features dozens of speakers covering a slew of different technology, business, investment and leadership-related topics. This year’s keynote speakers include Dynasty Financial Partners President and CEO Shirl Penney, WWC Global Founder & Chief Revenue Officer Lauren Weiner, City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig and University of South Florida President Rhea Law.
The annual Synpase Summit is the feature event of Tampa Bay Innovation Week
For more information and to register for tickets, go to Synapse Summit.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.