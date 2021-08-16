As travel returns to more normal levels after COVID-19, Tampa International Airport is holding is first-ever airport wide Hiring Day in hopes of filling more than 700 full-time and part-time openings.
“The need for workers is great, not just here,” says Veronica Cintron, TIA’s vice president of communications. “It’s really an exciting opportunity for us. We all have and share the same goal of bringing in the talent.”
The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority and its tenants always have 150 or more jobs to fill, but -- as the number of passengers has risen -- so has the need for people who make it all happen, sometimes behind the scenes. The concession workers, aircraft fuelers, ramp agents, the rental car sales agents, and maintenance personnel. To name a few.
“We have at this point more than 80 percent of our concession program,” Cintron says. “Not every restaurant is open yet. We continue to work diligently to reopen these businesses.”
Those that are open may be operating for reduced hours.
Passenger traffic levels climbed to 1,770,167 in July, up from 594,415 in July 2020, according to Cintron. Before the outbreak, the airport logged 1,875,043 passengers in July 2019.
While the airport typically has held job fairs for shopping and dining positions, other tenants also need support to get staffed now.
“We decided, let’s join forces,” she explains. “We’ve been able to extend an invitation to all these business partners that call TIA home.”
More than 30 employers are looking to hire on the spot at the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Event Space between Airsides E and F at the Main Terminal, Level 3.
Jobseekers are advised to bring multiple resumes, two forms of identification in case they are hired, and park in free short-term parking. They are required to wear a face mask indoors. There is no need to register.
A background check is required for successful applicants.
As airport employers readied for the big day, only one airline – American Airlines – was planning to hire directly at the event. Airline staffing companies, however, were planning to recruit, Cintron says.
American Airlines is seeking ramp agents, customer service agents, and ground handlers.
The Airport Authority is trying to fill nearly 30 jobs, including airport dispatcher trainee, electrician I and II, police officer, refrigeration air conditioning mechanic II and III, traffic specialist, and traffic supervisor.
Here’s a listing of other employers planning to participate: Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, Cargo Force, FedEx Express, Quantem Aviation Services, Eulen America, Global Aviation Services, UnifiService, Triangle Services, Menzies Aviation, Executive Rental Car, Fox Rent a Car, Hertz, LGSTX Services, ABM, Sixt, Avis Budget Group, Opmax, MVI Field Services, Ace Rent A Car, BAGS Inc., and Flagship. Additionally, there are restaurant and retail firms such as HMS Host, SSP America, Paradies Dining, TPA Hospitality Partners, Stellar Partners, NewsLink of Tampa, Paradies Retail and Hudson Group.
For food and beverage positions, the airport website lists hourly pay ranges from $10.25 to $12 for hosts, $10.75 to $16.50 for cooks and $10.75 to $14 for baristas. On the retail side, it lists the pay scale for cashiers as $10.50 to $13. The range listed for sales associates is $12.50 to $15 and for sales supervisors, $15.50 to $20. Positions and rates are subject to change.
Cintron encourages anyone interested in an air service job, whether it’s being actively recruited for or not, to attend the day and make inquiries. Alternatively, even after the event, applicants may wish to visit an employer’s website and apply.
Airport employers are looking for people with a “good work ethic” who love to interact with others and be part of a team, Cintron says. Some are offering hiring incentives, but those vary from employer to employer.
“Some concessionaires are offering signing bonuses,” she says. “They’re remaining very competitive.”
To learn more about the available positions, visit WorkTPA
.
TIA and its tenants employed some 10,500 before COVID-19. The 28th busiest U.S. airport, it generates some $14.4 billion in economic activity annually.