Tampa Black Business Hall of Fame: Honoring business owners who make a difference

You couldn’t write Tampa’s history without Chloe Coney. And you couldn’t write the history of Tampa’s Black business history without the leaders who are the inaugural inductees into the Tampa Black Business Hall of Fame.
Chloe was inducted alongside Mae Alice Judge, founder of Total Image Beauty Salon; Marvin Knight, owner of Marvin’s Oriental Fish Co., Sol Davis of Sol Davis Printing; and Jabessa Stevens-Smith, another Tampa icon, who helped start the well-known East Tampa eatery Big John's Alabama BBQ over 50 years ago.
Organized by Candy Lowe, a Tampa native, entrepreneur and founder of The Black Business Bus Tour, the Hall of Fame induction event at The Portico this summer drew a crowd of 140.
“The Black Business Bus Tour was started in 2006,” Lowe says. “It brings awareness to Black-owned businesses, and to spend dollars there."
During the quarterly tour, approximately 50 customers travel by motorcoach to a variety of Black-owned shops.
"When we come together to spend with our Black businesses, it becomes an amazing economic opportunity and encouragement," Lowe says.
Honoring business owners who make a difference in the community
The Hall of Fame is another way to salute and support Tampa’s Black businesses. Lowe had the concept in 2018 but had to put it aside due to the pandemic.
“So, this year, I decided to pick it back up to honor the resilience and legacy of the business owners who have made a difference in our community,” she says. "I wanted to show the longevity of these businesses, and how they have given back to the community. And how the business and the families have laid the groundwork which has been an example to so many other businesses in the region. The awards are also a hope to other business owners and future business owners to say I can do it too.”
“We had amazing feedback from attendees,” Lowe adds. “This will be an annual event. The intent is to continually highlight and bring awareness to our businesses that have brought about economic growth and a change for hope and resilience in our community.”
Back to Chloe Coney. Her goals to give back and improve the community, particularly in East Tampa focus on bringing hope, economic prosperity and resilience to the community. She founded the nonprofit Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa (CDC) in May 1992.
The CDC's mission is to “reduce disparities in the lives of people and communities through community development strategies. These strategies connect workforce development, housing, education, resident leadership, and community safety.”
Black Business Hall of FameChloe Coney is inducted into the Tampa Black Business Hall of Fame
“I was happy to be inducted into the Black Business Hall of Fame,” Coney,74, shares with 83 Degrees. “I have received many awards over my career, but to get one from my own race and community means the world.”
“CDC’s focus has been on alleviating poverty,” she adds. “We have led drug marches to run drug dealers off the streets and clean East Tampa neighborhoods, got people employed. We had to be the catalyst.”
Indeed, thanks to Coney’s leadership, the CDC has helped thousands attend college and helped thousands build job skills through workforce development programs. In recognition of all her work, The Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center on Hillsborough Avenue opened as the CDC of Tampa program headquarters in 2008.
"That was a strip joint we tore down to make our program headquarters," Coney says. "I was honored to see the building named after me."
Her son is now the CEO of the CDC. Her advice to up-and-coming community leaders: "Find a mentor for your field and learn from them."
“I was glad to have so many mentors when I worked for CDC Kansas," Coney says. "The African American community has to work together and work hard. We have a saying at the CDC: 'It's not a job, it's a lifestyle.' I also want them to know, it won’t come easy, but keep working hard.”
Jabessa Stevens-Smith, another Tampa native, couldn't attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony but expressed her gratitude for the honor.
“Any time anyone thinks of honoring you, it is amazing," she shares with 83 Degrees. "We are proud to be considered."
“At Big Johns Alabama Barbecue, we always aim for excellence," she says. "All my people are certified and trained. We have been named one of the best restaurants in Florida. And were happy to help our community during COVID when we served over 2500 kids in Sulphur Springs, West Tampa. And, we have supported many campaigns for breast cancer, sickle cell, and USF too.”
The Tampa Black Business Hall of Fame inductees continue to make a difference in the community. Following Milton, Marvin Knight and the staff of Marvin's Oriental Fish Co. served meals to residents of Kenneth Court Apartments, an East Tampa affordable housing apartment complex that lost power in the storm.
