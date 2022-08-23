Your biz is on my list: Tampa Bay companies have strong showing on Inc. 5000 list

Tampa Bay companies have a strong showing on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing businesses in the country.
The Inc. rankings for the Tampa area include 79 companies that generated a combined $2.6 billion in revenue and added a total of 5,917 jobs over the last year.
Clearwater-based software development firm Kitrum tops the region, coming in No. 50 nationally with nearly 6,800 percent growth. In addition to its impressive growth, Kitrum has an impressive story of courage and perseverance. An Inc. feature story
profiles Kitrum’s Ukranian co-founder, CEO and CTO Vlad Kytaink and his efforts to relocate and protect the 150 employees the company has in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of that country.
Tampa real estate software platform Ideal Agent is also in the top 100 nationally, No. 73 overall and the fastest-growing real estate company in the country. In a statement, Ideal Agent CEO and founder Steve Johnston says the company is “thrilled to make this prestigious ranking,” adding that it is a “testament to the hard work and resilience of everyone” at the company.
Tampa-based Gale Healthcare Solutions is another Tampa Bay tech firm on the list. Tampa-based Gale seeks to help solve the nursing shortage with a smartphone app that helps nurses find and accept open shifts at hrelathcare facilities in a matter of seconds. Gale is No. 931 on the list. Launching in Tampa in 2016, Gale has expanded to 39 states and been used by more than 50,000 nurses.
In Clearwater, Kitrum is one of 11 companies on the list. Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Director Denise Sanderson says that the city, like the rest of the region, has a strong showing from the tech sector. But she also points to a diverse group of businesses that includes gourmet food product seller Terrapin Ridge Farms, which is No. 3,472 nationally, and real estate firm Boos Development Group, which is No. 4759 and on the Inc. magazine list for a second time.
“We love to see fast-growing companies,” Sanderson says. “We are certainly proud of all of them.”
Advanced manufacturing firm Infinity Industrial Controls is a Clearwater firm with an impressive story. In business for more than, a decade, the woman-owned company saw its greatest period of growth during the COVID pandemic and recently expanded its facility. The company debuts on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 2,835.
To see the full list go to Inc. 5000.