Accordian player leads social distancing sing-along in Tampa

The social media sensation of quarantined Italians singing from their balconies is inspiring a neighborhood in Tampa to do something similar.



Joey deVilla, techie by day/ musician by night, was sitting on his front porch in Seminole Heights practicing his accordion in the time of coronavirus when a neighbor suggested they set up a neighborhood musical get-together to lift everyone’s spirits.



Joey agreed, the neighbor circulated the date and time, and the Seminole Heights Social Distancing Sing-Along was born.



The idea has been such a hit that two sing-alongs have already taken place with a third planned for this Sunday, March 29th, at 7 p.m. at the corner of 10th and Broad streets, in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.



The event even has its own signature song: Don’t Stop, made popular by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. "Don't stop thinking about tomorrow; Don't stop, it'll soon be here; It'll be, better than before …''



deVilla says anyone is welcome to stop by and join in. Bring your own chairs and remember to observe social distancing of six feet. And yes, he takes requests. So far the most popular is Margaritaville.



The sing-alongs are being live-streamed on Facebook too. The neighbors plan to keep doing it as long as people show up to participate -- while keeping their distance.



Pamela Varkony is a feature writer for 83 Degrees Media in the Tampa Bay region of Florida.