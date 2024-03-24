The Centre for Women enhances leadership training and development efforts with webinar series

The nonprofit Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women will launch a virtual leadership training series in early April.
The webinar series is the latest addition to the Centre’s Pat Collier Frank Leadership Institute. It will include seven weekly sessions on Wednesdays from April 3rd through May 15th.
“If you aspire to be a leader but lack the confidence, power skills and necessary resources, this seven-part virtual series is designed especially for you,” a description on the Centre’s website says. “Learn proven techniques and gain perspectives from accomplished leaders.”
The leadership experts serving as speakers for the series are Debbie Lundberg, founder and CEO of Presenting Powerfully (April 3rd); Libby Hikind, founder and CEO of GrantWatch.com (April 10th); Tammy Davis, managing director of Interim Resources (April 17th); Lisa L. Demmi, speaker, change artist and author (April 24th); Mary Key, leadership development expert (May 1st); Larry Silverberg, director The Centre for Inspired Communication (May 8th); and Elodia Rappa, counselor with The Centre for Women (May 15th).
Each session includes interaction with the speaker, an in-depth introduction to a key leadership topic, leadership strategies and opportunities to cultivate connections with like-minded women. Registration cost for the full seven-week series is $99. Registration for the webinar series, a ticket to The Centre’s May 2024 Leadership Luncheon, which features entrepreneur and philanthropist Liz Elting as speaker, and a copy of Elting’s book, “Dream Big and Win,” is also available for $199.
For more information on weekly topics and registration, go to Women’s Virtual Leadership Series.
This story is produced through an underwriting agreement between 83 Degrees Media and The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women to highlight programs The Centre has established to help women in the Tampa Bay region achieve professional and personal success.
