Creative sanctuary The Studio launching pop-up in heart of Ybor City

Ariana Walker and Luke Preston never intended to start a movement. They are two college sweethearts, drawn first by admiration, then friendship, and finally, love. But somewhere between long work hours and navigating adulthood, they realized they weren’t the only ones feeling disconnected, stuck in a cycle of burnout, and searching for something deeper.
“I saw it in myself. Life became this loop that had nothing to do with who we really are,” recalls Preston, who works in tech sales. “Then I read ‘The Creative Act,’ and it hit me: the point of life is creation, not a job title, not a product, because that’s what makes us feel alive.”
That insight led to The Studio, a four-weekend creative sanctuary kicking off this fall at LeBlanc Venue in Ybor City. It’s not a coworking hub, not a café, club, or maker space; it’s something entirely new.
What The Studio is
Held in a striking 3,300 sq ft venue with 18-foot ceilings and a minimalist warehouse vibe, The Studio pop-up will run Saturdays and Sundays from October 25 to November 16, 9 a.m. to midnight each day. Think cozy, ambient lighting, curated coffee, soft lo-fi music in the background, and people creating, just for the joy of it.
“There’ll be art supplies, journals, quiet nooks, and spots for conversation,” explains Walker, who is a junior environmental scientist. “Some people will be painting, some writing, and others just sitting with their thoughts.”
“It’s about stepping away from daily pressures and remembering what matters - you,” she adds.
Unlike a traditional “maker space” or art class, The Studio isn’t focused on productivity or output.
“This isn’t a place where you come to finish a project or impress someone. It’s Provided by Ariana WalkerAriana Walker and Luke Preston
about curiosity. It’s about how it feels to be there, not what you walk out with,” Preston says.
“It’s a creative ecosystem, a space where people can reconnect with themselves and explore what they care about, without external judgment or pressure,” Walker remarks.
The goal is simple but powerful: help people feel something again, not through escape, but through presence.
Expression, not escape
With its tagline “help you feel something again,” one might wonder if The Studio could attract the wrong kind of curiosity. Walker and Preston are quick to clear that up.
“This isn’t a space for drugs or anything illegal,” Preston says.
“Feel something again isn’t about numbing out, it’s about waking up. It’s about slowing down enough to hear yourself think,” he continues.
Walker agrees.
“It’s about healing, expression, and intention – not escape,” she says. “We believe presence is powerful. The Studio is a grounded, calm, respectful space – and that’s how we plan to keep it.”
Community-driven Kickstarter
The duo is launching a $25,000 Kickstarter campaign from September 4 to October 4th to bring The Studio to life. The funds raised will support their pilot weekends in Ybor City this fall, going toward venue rental, materials, licensing, insurance, decor, and documenting the experience to build momentum for a future permanent space.
“This pilot is everything,” Walker says. “It’s our proof of concept. If it works - if people show up and the space resonates, we’ll use it to raise funding for a permanent space here in Tampa."
And why should people contribute to the Kickstarter?
“Backing this campaign isn’t just funding an idea,” Preston shares. “You’re helping build a real community. A space where people can slow down, reconnect, and create without pressure.”
A space for everyone
One of the most unique aspects of The Studio is its open-door philosophy. Whether you're an artist or someone who hasn’t touched a sketchpad since middle school, you belong.
“We want everyone to feel welcome. Adult children, parents, neighbors - it doesn’t matter. If you’re curious and open, you’ll fit right in,” Walker enthuses.
Supporters of the Kickstarter will also gain access to a private Discord community where conversations continue long after the weekends are over.
“It’s not about endless notifications or curated posts,” Preston says. “It’s just a quiet space where people can support each other in living with more intention, even if they can’t make it to every session.”
Reclaiming what it means to live
Ultimately, The Studio isn’t about becoming an artist. It’s about remembering how to be human.
“We’ve forgotten how to live,” Preston says. “Most people are just surviving - keeping busy, staying distracted. But under all that noise is this quiet voice that’s been there since we were kids, saying: ‘There’s more to life than this.’”
In a world that values hustle over healing and productivity over presence, The Studio is a radical invitation to slow down and start again. If you’ve ever felt burnt out, stuck, or that you’ve lost touch with yourself, The Studio is calling.
“That’s why we’re doing this. Because we believe people are starving for meaning, and no one’s giving them permission to find it. So, we’re making the kind of space where you don’t need permission. You just need to show up,” the couple notes.
For more information, go to The Studio