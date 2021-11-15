Tampa tech companies TheIncLab, Abacode add more jobs

A data visualization and artificial intelligence company, Ybor City’s TheIncLab outgrew its 400-square-feet space at the Undercroft and relocated to 8,000-square-feet offices in El Pasaje building earlier this year.
It now plans to hire 40 next year and pay an average wage of $85,000 annually. Positions will be in software engineering, emerging technology, data science, 3D design, and artificial intelligence.
“All new positions will be in Tampa,” says Adriana Avakian, CEO of TheIncLab
. “The nature of the work, particularly for our engineers and designers, requires hands-on and on-site work when working on client projects.”
There are hybrid jobs and others that offer occasional work-from-home opportunities, she adds.
TheIncLab, which offers paid sick and annual leave, looks for employees of varying experience levels that are passionate about what they do.
“The ability to work with high-profile commercial clients like ours and on mission driven federal projects that will have a positive impact on the world can be life-changing for any new hire,” Avakian says.
The woman-owned small business also has offices in Nashville and Tysons Corner, VA.
Abacode encourages training on the job
After relocating from downtown Tampa to nearby Harbour Island earlier this year, Abacode
is expecting to hire eight to 10 more staffers during the next nine months. The roles they seek to fill will be in the areas of compliant readiness, program management and security.
“Abacode has really started building out its sales program over the last 12 months. We expect the ramp to start to accelerate,” CEO Michael Ferris says.
Though most employees have a bachelor’s degree in fields like engineering, cybersecurity, or business, the company’s free Abacode University enables employees to earn certifications while on the job, expanding their skills.
Employees can work from home whenever they want. They also receive paid vacation and sick time and a retirement plan.
“We look for people who want a career path, who want to grow,” he says. “We’re always trying to develop people.”
The best candidates are hardworking, loyal, adaptable, curious and willing to speak up and share ideas that can benefit the company.
In starting roles, pay ranges from $40,000 to $55,000; those with eight to 10 years of experience are paid at least “six figures,” he says.
The preferred way to apply is through Abacode’s Human Resources office. Applicants can call 866-596-9020.
“We’d like to meet them face to face,” Ferris explains. “They can reach out to us online.”
Community Resource Fair
In other job-related news, CareerSource Tampa Bay is hosting a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at its Tampa Center, 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101.
The event, open to Hillsborough County residents, can connect them to resources available to help them with career development, employment and social services needs. Learn more at CareerSource Tampa Bay
.