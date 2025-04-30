Hillsborough hurricane event showcases rescue vehicles, delivers message: "Be prepared"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Capt. James Whitmore is driving what feels like a slow-moving roller coaster over mounds and depressions on a practice range at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
The SHERP rescue vehicle’s engine growls like it’s angry as the machine dips and sways dramatically. It feels like it’s about to tip over, then recovers and grinds on.
It’s one of four all-terrain vehicles acquired by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue just 12 days before Hurricane Milton hit. The SHERP, which cost $180,000 each, rescued more than 1,500 people and hundreds of pets from floodwaters last year, according to rescuers.
As we approach the start of this year’s hurricane season, firefighters showed off the SHERP and the department’s other hurricane rescue equipment during a recent media day event at the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center.
“It’ll float. It’s completely amphibious,’’ firefighter A.J. Silva says, explaining the SHERP during the ride.
Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office each has four SHERP. They offer a big advantage over trying to rescue flood victims in boats, Silva says. The water is sometimes so shallow that the rescuers have to get out of the boat and walk it through a neighborhood.
Silva recalls the sight of a couple of rescue teams from Texas who came to help out after Milton as they sloshed through the water, pulling their rescue boats. The SHERP crew cruised by them.
“We had three or four people rescued by the time they got into the neighborhood,’’ he says.
Silva explains that the operator of the vehicle, which uses a power brake system to maneuver on land, can deflate the 5-foot-high knobby tires so that the knobs flatten and act as paddles, propelling the craft through the water. It has seats for six people but can carry more if necessary.
Capt. Ralph Mascaro says the instrument panel makes it easy, telling the operator how much to inflate or deflate the tires for various terrains.
“It tells me if you’re on sand, put it here,” he says. “If you’re floating, put it here. If you’re trying to climb something, put it here. So the magic behind this whole machine is not only will it float but you can change the pressure in the tires. So I can squat it down to nothing and increase my footprint. It’s like putting on snowshoes.”
Fire Rescue personnel were on hand to explain and demonstrate equipment. Battalion Chief Dave Bute talked about a relatively new tool for electric car battery fires: a silicone and carbon fiber blanket that firefighters drape over burning cars to contain the fire.
“The batteries are as sealed as they can be but water still will intrude,’’ Bute says. “When it intrudes it creates a chemical reaction and then it causes the batteries to essentially short circuit, which creates heat. As the heat increases it starts to affect the other battery cells, and then multiple cells start to catch fire. And because they burn so hot, it starts to burn the entire battery and the rest of the car.’’
Firefighters cover the vehicle with the blanket and wait for the fire to burn down to the point that they can put it out with water.
Before the equipment demonstrations, Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley Jr. and other officials spoke to reporters covering the event.
Dudley pointed out that Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton weren’t even direct hits to the Tampa Bay area.
“Now we’ve learned that storms 100 miles off the coast, 70 miles off the coast, back to back, will create the same impact as if it was coming directly towards us,’’ he says.
He noted that forecasters are expecting 18 named storms, including three to five major storms., or the upcoming June 1st to November 30th hurricane season.
“Don’t know if they’re coming our way,’’ he says. “Doesn’t matter. We still have to be prepared.’’
