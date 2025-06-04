Longtime Land O’ Lakes hairdresser, business owner reflects on five decades of determination

Business owner and hairdresser Carmen Conrad, seen here with longtime customer Marilyn Shaw, has become a fixture in Land O’ Lakes. Kiran Malik-Khan Carmen Conrad with Candy Brandt, a customer for six years who has also brought her mother to Carmen's salon. Kiran Malik-Khan

At 80 years old, Carmen Conrad radiates more energy than people half her age - and then some. With her signature warmth and unwavering dedication, the longtime hairdresser and business owner has become a fixture in Land O’ Lakes, her name synonymous with style, resilience, and heart.



Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Carmen was one of 12 children supported by her mother. Her father passed away when she was just 14. His death sparked a lifelong determination in her.



“I always wanted to do something for myself,” she recalls.



By her early 20s, she had charted a new path, one that would lead her to New York and eventually to Florida. After moving to the United States more than 50 years ago, Carmen began working in a hair salon in New York. That was all it took. She had found her calling.



In 1974, with only $4,000 in savings, Carmen opened her very first salon in Land O’ Lakes Plaza off US 41. It was a modest beginning, but it marked the start of a decades-long career built on grit, faith, and genuine love for people. Two more salons would follow, each one a testament to her work ethic and vision.



“I don’t think about challenges,” she says simply.



“I focus and do what I need to do,” Carmen adds. “That’s what’s kept me doing well.”



That mindset helped her raise two daughters who are both college graduates and successful entrepreneurs and mentor countless other women along the way.



Her advice for women launching ventures of their own is empowering and practical.



“You have to believe you can do anything you want to,” says Carmen, a breast cancer survivor who is now in full remission. “No family or friends to support you? Don’t be afraid. Just do it. No questions asked.”



“I started out with a $500 car and built a business in a new country,” she adds. “You can never give up. Fear is natural. But you have to keep God with you. Put him first, and everything works out.”



That resilient spirit has made Carmen a beloved mentor in the community. She’s helped numerous hairdressers with licensing, finances, and job opportunities.



“Some made it, some didn’t,” Carmen says. “Hard work is the difference. I’m a mama bear for many.”



Today, she owns La Carmen Salon, nestled in the Village Lakes Shopping Center on State Road 54. The salon is always buzzing with activity. Today, Carmen runs the business with two full-time employees. There was a time when she managed a team of 10. Even now, she sees as many as 50 clients a week, many of whom have been coming to her for over 40 years.



The secret? A combination of personal care, consistency, and Carmen’s signature charm.



Despite working 40-plus hours a week, retirement isn’t in her vocabulary.



“I like to travel, but I love my work more,” she says.



“Working keeps me part of the community,” Carmen adds. “If I get bored, maybe I’ll do something else. But when I’m done here, I’m done.”



Until then, Carmen Conrad remains exactly where she wants to be: behind the chair, in the salon she built, serving the community she loves.



La Carmen Salon is located at 21535 Village Lakes Shopping Center Dr. in Land O’ Lakes. For more information, call (813) 949-1566.

