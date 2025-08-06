Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Gorkhali Kitchen brings Nepal’s bold flavors to Tampa Bay

Tucked into a cozy spot in New Tampa is a restaurant that’s doing something no one else in the region is - serving up deeply authentic Nepalese food with heart, history, and hospitality. Welcome to Gorkhali Kitchen, the first and only Nepalese restaurant in the area, where every plate carries the spirit of the Himalayas and every bite tells a story.
That story reached the national stage in 2023 when Gorkhali Kitchen, open for only 10 months at the time, was honored with a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes restaurants that offer high-quality food at a great value. They did it again in 2024 and 2025 - a back-to-back-to-back recognition that’s as rare as it is remarkable.
“Michelin inspectors praised our quality and value. We maintained our Bib Gourmand status in 2024 and 2025, which reaffirmed that our consistency, authenticity, and hospitality truly stood out. It’s a proud moment for all of us, and for Nepalese cuisine as a whole,” enthuses co-owner and co-founder, Menora Panthi.
For the love of Nepalese food
While the awards are an undeniable feather in their cap, the team at Gorkhali Kitchen remains grounded in their mission - to bring a slice of Nepal to Florida, one flavorful meal at a time.
Founded in 2022 by four close Nepalese friends, Gorkhali Kitchen, at 10044 Cross Creek Blvd., is more than a culinary venture; it’s a celebration of culture and community.
“We came together for a shared passion for food and a dream to bring authentic Kiran Malik-KhanGorkhali Kitchen co-founders Reena Lama Widdoes and Menora Panthi share laughter
Nepalese flavors to the Tampa Bay community,” notes Panthi, who has an MBA from Franklin University in Ohio. “Each of us had different strengths, ranging from business and culinary skills to hospitality experience, and we wanted to showcase the richness of Nepalese culture through cuisine.”
Opening any restaurant is a challenge. Launching one centered on a cuisine largely unfamiliar to locals brought its own set of obstacles. From navigating permits to educating a new audience, the team faced their fair share of hurdles. But Tampa Bay’s adventurous food scene turned out to be an unexpected ally.
“One major opportunity was the curiosity and openness of Tampa Bay’s diverse food scene,” Panthi shares. “People were eager to try something new, and that gave us the chance to introduce Nepalese food in its most authentic form. We also serve Halal meat, kosher for Muslims, which adds to our popularity.”
The name Gorkhali itself is a nod to the roots they are so proud of.
“Gorkhali refers to the brave people from the Gorkha region of Nepal, known for their courage, honor, and rich cultural heritage,” explains co-founder/co-owner Reena Lama. “The word symbolizes pride, resilience, and a deep connection to our roots. Our restaurant is named in their honor to represent the strength and authenticity of Nepalese tradition.”
A flavorful, diverse menu
From the moment doors opened, the Tampa Bay community responded with enthusiasm and curiosity. The restaurant quickly became a local favorite, and not just for those with ties to Nepal, consistently averaging about 100 guests a week.
“The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive. New Tampa has a diverse population. Many of our guests had never tasted Nepalese food before, and they were intrigued by the flavors. Our momos became an instant favorite,” recalls Lama, who has an accounting degree from USF.
For the uninitiated, momos are Nepalese dumplings, filled with spiced meat or vegetables and often steamed or fried. They’ve become something of a signature dish at Gorkhali Kitchen, appearing in several forms, including jhol momo, served in a spicy broth. But that’s just the beginning of what the menu has to offer.
Other standouts include the Thakali thali set - a traditional platter featuring rice,Kiran Malik-KhanThakali thali set
lentils, pickles, vegetables, and meat curry (often goat or chicken), and sekuwa, grilled marinated meat skewers that burst with flavor. Their version of chow mein, a popular Nepalese street food, and a rich, tender goat curry also keep customers coming back.
“Our priority was to stay true to our heritage while making the menu accessible to a diverse audience. We wanted to feature dishes that are beloved in Nepal while also offering some crossover appeal through Indian-Nepali fusion items. We focused on bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and dishes that tell a story,” Lama continues.
“Nepalese cuisine is a beautiful blend of flavors from the Himalayas, subtle yet complex, comforting yet bold. It’s influenced by Tibetan, Indian, and regional ethnic flavors but has its own unique identity,” Panthi explains
Beyond food, the restaurant is also a window into Nepal’s geography, traditions, and most of all, its people. The tablecloths are authentic Nepalese, brought in from the country. Artwork and décor pay tribute to the nation.
“Nepal is a land of diversity, home to the majestic Himalayas, ancient traditions, and warm, welcoming people,” says Lama.
“Through our restaurant, we aim to share not just our food, but the spirit of Nepal: its hospitality, resilience, and love for community.”
And the community has responded in kind. Whether it’s locals discovering Nepalese food for the first time or Nepali expats who drive from Miami to reconnect with childhood flavors, Gorkhali Kitchen has created a place where culture and comfort meet.
“Our goal has always been to create a space where people feel like they’re enjoying a home-cooked meal in Nepal. The Michelin recognition is a milestone, but for us, the real reward is seeing the joy on our customers' faces,” adds Lama.
With its soulful dishes, passionate founders, and a loyal following that’s growing by the day, Gorkhali Kitchen is more than a restaurant; it’s a love letter to Nepal, written in spice and served with a smile.
