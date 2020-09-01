Energy efficiency company Minimise lands major new funding, plans to add jobs

Expect 100 or more new jobs to be created in coming months following big news for Tampa-based energy conservation firm Minimise. It recently announced the renewal of its partnership with UK-based RSF Capital Partners, LLP.
Minimise and RSF already has multiple projects in the works, and this agreement solidifies a long-term relationship.
"The prospect of an expanded relationship with RSF Capital Partners means we are well-positioned to continue on our growth path," says Daniel Badran, CEO of Minimise USA and Minimise Global, via a prepared statement.
"As a partner who has been by our side from the beginning, their insight combined with access to innovative financing structures have enabled us to grow exponentially in a number of markets globally."
The partnership renewal follows the formulation of Minimise's prominent Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS) project, known as the Minimise No Capital Outlay Plan Agreement
(NCOPA). The innovative NCOPA model has been applied at public schools in Florida (including Hillsborough County School District) and is the largest EEaaS in the world.
Minimise will receive up to $400 million from RSF Capital Partners for new NCOPA contracts.
"The NCOPA has proven to be attractive to both the public sector as well as being well-received as an investment opportunity for institutional real money municipal investors," says Ante Razmilovic, founding Partner at RSF Capital Partners, in a news release.
"The ability of the Minimise team to innovate in a well-established energy service sector has shown them to be agile competitors to legacy companies with a long history in this space," he says. "The Minimise business model with the NCOPA is already proving to be a fantastic response in the post-COVID-19 economy as the prepaid savings provide much-needed capital back to clients. Several global bulge bracket banks have recognized the potential impact of Minimise's technologies, services, energy management strategies, and change management protocols as positive disruptions to the existing energy service sector."
The burgeoning relationship also signals hiring is on the horizon. Badran says that Minimise
, a champion of supplier and contractor diversity, estimates no less than 100 jobs will be created over the next six months to a year. Employment opportunities will cover a spectrum from administrative, logistics, engineering, community engagement, and change management.
"There will also be many more jobs created as a result of contracts which we will award," he adds.