Florida grant to help vets, spouses transition to civilian careers

Cheryl Rogers | Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Veterans and transitioning service members may qualify for an Aircraft Maintenance Technician Certification training program which puts them on the path to high-demand aviation jobs.

Through Florida’s “Get There Faster Grant,” more than 100 people are expected to get assistance during the next two years.

“We are currently seeking service members that have 60 days remaining on their current military enlistment or commissions,” says Zachariah Pearson, program coordinator for the “Get There Faster Grant” at CareerSource Tampa Bay. “...with the limited number of service members, veterans and military spouses that we are able to assist within the “Get There Faster Grant,” we are asking that individuals that are interested reach out to us as soon as possible.”

CareerSource Tampa Bay is collaborating with CareerSource Polk, Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services/Pemco Conversions and MacDill Air Force Base to help folks transition to career paths in aviation and information technology.

“The grant was designed to help ensure a seamless transition from military life to civilian life for our transitioning service members. It also assists veterans that may be struggling to gain sustainable employment in thriving sectors of the workforce. Finally, it helps military spouses in the same program,” he says.

The program focuses on skills obtained in the Armed Forces that transfer to the aviation maintenance sector. The career path leads to the FAA Airframe and Powerplant Certifications. Participants receive civilian career experience with Airborne Maintenance and Engineering services, which offers employment in various locations.

The ‘Get There Faster’ program relies on fellow veterans that are committed to helping people succeed in their employment goals.

“We will use accelerated training models to assist veterans and their spouses gain high-demand positions in the aviation and information technology sectors within the Hillsborough [county] community,” he explains.

Additionally, the program provides referrals to both veteran and community providers who can offer assistance.

“ ‘Get There Faster’ is also designed to ensure that all participating transitioning service members veterans and their spouses have access to a wide range of resources they need throughout their post-military life,” Pearson says.

Learn more at Career Source Tampa Bay.
 

Cheryl Rogers is a freelance writer and editor who enjoys writing about careers. An ebook author, she also writes Bible Camp Mystery series that shares her faith. She is publisher of New Christian Books Online Magazine and founder of the Mentor Me Career Network, a free online community, offering career consulting, coaching and career information. Now a wife and mother, Cheryl discovered her love of writing as a child when she became enthralled with Nancy Drew mysteries. She earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Sociology from Loyola University in New Orleans. While working at Loyola's Personnel Office, she discovered her passion for helping others find jobs. A Miami native, Cheryl moved to the Temple Terrace area in 1985 to work for the former Tampa Tribune

