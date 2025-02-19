Pakistani boutique making waves in Tampa Bay

Saher Jawad is Tampa Bay’s new favorite person – for Pakistani women who love the latest fashion from their home country.
The owner of Eastern Clozet, a home-based Pakistani boutique for clothes, jewelry, and accessories, Jawad is a fashion designer. Her thriving business in Lutz has a clientele that spans North America and customers who drive in from as far as Sarasota, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Kissimmee.
Loyal customer Sarah Shaikh has a shorter drive. She comes from Wesley Chapel for the clothing collection and the prices.
“Every time I wear something from here, I get so many compliments,” she says.
Jawad moved to the U.S. in 2018 after living in Canada for five years. A government administrator in Pakistan, she has a master’s in business administration from Fatimah Jinnah University in Rawalpindi, one of the country’s most prestigious universities. Marketing and business savvy have always been passions.
“When I moved to the USA, I recognized the endless business opportunities available here,” she says. “Starting a business as a fashion designer wasn’t initially part of my plan, but I kept reflecting on what kind of business I could start. I realized that the best way forward was to focus on something I had strong knowledge about.”
Fashion and entrepreneurship run in the family.
“My sister, who runs a boutique named Andaaz Asia in the UK, also played an important role in inspiring me,” Jawad says. “I saw an opportunity to leverage her experience and expertise. To understand the market better, I conducted extensive research to learn about the target audience, their preferences, and needs. After gathering insights, I decided to launch my business under the name Eastern Clozet.”
Telling Pakistan’s story through clothes
The business began as an online platform in 2014. Jawad launched in Tampa in March 2023 and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with rave reviews about affordable prices on the latest trends from Pakistan. The Pakistani national Kiran Malik-KhanEastern Clozet's Saher Jawad
outfit consists of kameez, a long tunic; shalwar, loose pants; and dupatta, a scarf. It comes in all the colors you can imagine and, depending on the occasion, can be as fancy as gala outfits and as simple as your daily household attire. They are adorned with embroidery and opulent designs from top Pakistani brands.
Jawad’s inventory also features long tunics called kurtis, which can be worn with jeans, pants, and co-ords – fit for business casual work attire. Outfits can start from $70 depending on how fancy you choose. Kurtis are as affordable as $35 and co-ords start at $25.
“What attracted me to fashion design was the endless opportunity for creativity,” Jawad says. “It’s a unique art form where I can combine my love for colors, textures, and storytelling through garments. Fashion allows me to craft something that is not only beautiful but also functional, enabling people to feel confident and connected to their cultural roots. By designing Pakistani clothes, I can showcase the diversity of my heritage while also empowering people to embrace their individuality. It’s not just about creating beautiful clothing; it’s about creating pieces that make people feel confident and connected.”
Keeping her cultural identity front and center has always been a priority for Jawad.
“Promoting Pakistan is very important to me because it’s my home country, and it has a rich culture and history that deserves to be shared with the world,” she says. “Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful fabrics, amazing craftsmanship, and unique designs that are part of Pakistani fashion. I want to show the world the beauty of these traditions and make sure they are not forgotten.”
Jawad works with 15 Pakistani vendors who supply her with outfits from top brands. She also has her own stitching unit in Pakistan where Eastern Clozet designs are manufactured. In addition to her regular collection, Jawad stands apart locally by taking custom orders for weddings, festivals, and special occasions.
“Pakistan has a lot of talented artisans who create beautiful, handmade clothes, and I want to support them by bringing their work to a larger audience. Promoting Pakistani fashion also helps to tell my country’s story, showing the world its creativity, beauty, and values,” she enthuses.
Filling a niche in Tampa Bay
You don’t have to buy a ticket to know it’s expensive to travel all the way to South Asia to get to Pakistan. Now imagine if it was for a Pakistani wedding, a three-day, elegant affair. It adds up. Just ask Isma Qayyum, of Clearwater, who thought she would have to go to Pakistan to shop for her daughter’s wedding.
“It was awesome to discover Eastern Clozet,” she says. “Saher’s customer service was the most appealing part of the experience. I ordered custom-made dresses for all three days of my daughter’s wedding. Saher guided me in a very professional way and made my shopping easy. Eastern Clozet saved my trip to Pakistan. The entire process was fantastic and full of joy.”
For Jawad, customer service is a priority.
“It brings me great joy knowing that my customers are satisfied with both the product and the service,” she says. “Local residents particularly benefit from the personal experience of trying on outfits before making a purchase. This not only boosts their confidence but also ensures comfort, especially when preparing for special occasions like parties or festivals. Furthermore, we provide a one-stop shopping experience, offering matching jewelry and scarves to complement the outfits. I have around 3,000 clients all across North America and around 300 specifically in the Tampa Bay area.”
Ayesha Rehman, of Tampa, praises the customer service and attention to detail.
“Shopping at Eastern Clozet is always such a great experience,” she says. “Saher took the time to understand my style and helped me choose the perfect outfit for my cousin's wedding. The attention to detail and customer service is unmatched. I felt like she truly cared about helping me find exactly what I needed.”
So why did Jawad choose the name Eastern Clozet?
“This is a very important question because it took me days to decide on the name of the business,” she says. “'Eastern' in the name reflects the style of the outfits, which are inspired by Eastern fashion – Pakistan of course. However, the main focus is on 'Clozet.' Just like how you open your closet every day to choose your clothes, I wanted Eastern attire to be just as easily accessible and a natural part of your routine. My goal is to make sure we don’t forget our culture and traditions, and that Eastern clothes remain a meaningful part of our lives. I added the 'Z' to make the name distinctive and memorable, giving it a unique twist that sets it apart from others.”
For more information, go to Eastern Clozet