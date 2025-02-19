Pakistani boutique making waves in Tampa Bay

Read more articles by Kiran Malik-Khan.

A freelance journalist for over 30 years, Kiran has written for publications in New Jersey, Canada, and now Tampa. A poet, social media specialist, and a TEDx speaker, Kiran is a Pakistani-American-Canadian. She loves telling community stories and highlighting extraordinary people. An award-winning professional communicator, Kiran is a strong advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion, women's rights and the literary arts. She graduated from Gonzaga University with a Master’s in Communication and Leadership and has a Bachelor’s in English Literature. A voracious reader, she also loves Netflix (go figure!).