Inc. 5000 adds 10 Tampa Bay Area companies to list of fastest-growing private firms in Florida

The top 10 fastest-growing private companies in Florida during 2021 were based in the Tampa Bay Area, according to Inc.com 5000. Leading the state was the Pinellas County-based Solar Bear LLC, followed by PainTEQ and Peerfit, ranking second and third, respectively.
Solar Bear
logged 19,218 percent growth, according to Inc.com 5000 listing, and ranked 14th place in America. It originally began as a solar energy company, but expanded into foam insulation and roofing as homeowners sought to improve their properties and make them more energy efficient.
“We just find ourselves in a perfect place, at a perfect time,” says Justin Del Rio, VP of sales.
He also notes the company is “filled with the right people” and that the country seems more focused on saving energy.
Solar Bear moved from Tampa about eight months ago to its office at 4091 AMTC Center Dr. N., on the Largo-Clearwater line.
PainTEQ
, which offers minimally invasive back surgery, experienced growth of 4,004 percent, according to Inc.com. Its Chief Commercial Officer Shanth Thiyagalingam credits its novel device, talent, clinical trials, and great customers for its success.
“We’re serving really an underserved population,” he notes.
The procedure reduces recovery time from six to eight weeks to as little as one day, he says.
Peerfit
logged 2,943 percent growth; it offers a digital wellness platform and fitness classes that employers, insurance companies, and brokerages can provide to workers and clients.
“We are incredibly proud of the [Inc.com 5000] recognition,” says Edward Buckley III, PhD, Peerfit’s chairman and CEO. “The continued success is a direct result of the investments we make in culture and our people. Our ability to pivot, be nimble, and serve our clients comes from the passion they bring into work each and every day.”
Behind every new innovation is a dedication to Peerfit’s mission to redefine wellness, he adds.
The other companies
making the top 10 listing for Florida were:
Read more here: Inc.com 5000 listing
- Zulay, Clearwater, in the retail sector, fourth, with 2,606 percent growth;
- Onicx, Tampa, real estate, fifth, with 2,164% growth;
- FASTer Way to Fat Loss, Largo, health, sixth, with 1,978% growth;
- ProForma Global Sourcing, Tampa, business products and services, seventh, with 1,800% growth;
- CM Services, Clearwater, education, eighth, with 1,341% growth;
- Equity & Help, Clearwater, real estate, ninth, with 1,285% growth; and
- Mold Zero, business products and services, Clearwater, tenth, with 1,278% growth.