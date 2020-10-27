Vsummits offers alternative virtual meetup space

As president and CEO of No Limit Technology, a Tampa-based information technology staffing firm, Stan Liberatore has participated in his fair share of virtual meetings and conferences but was less than thrilled with his user experience. So, he set out to create his own.
Armed with a passion for technology and motivated to cultivate an event-driven, next-level virtual experience, Liberatore developed Vsummits. The user-friendly alternative platform, he says, delivers an engaging atmosphere with a gaming-like interface.
Devised for participants who can't be on-site, the platform is designed to augment reality and provide an enhanced, nearly physically present user experience.
“We are providing a turnkey solution for events regardless of industry: healthcare, higher education, not-for-profit -- even weddings, sports, and symphonies," says Liberatore. "The opportunities are truly endless.”
VSummits' customer service is what sets it apart from Zoom, Teams, and SignalWire. Those platforms have grown so expansive that they are void of a personal touch, he says.
“We are in the iteration process, but no other services come close to what we currently offer. Our services separate us from the pack,” says Liberatore. “We have a marketing team behind us, design and development, and support that will actually help users during the events. That’s unheard of.”
Events are fully customizable to the client’s vision and budget. Tiered packages include bronze, silver, and gold, and their team manages everything from event marketing, search engine optimization, registration, and registration retention.
Vsummits was officially unveiled this summer during Disrupt the Bay
, a two-day fundraising event that hosted hundreds of online guests. The affair rounded up 22 CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, and CMIOs from the country's largest healthcare systems to share content and judge a pitch competition for innovators and startups.
What initially was to be an in-person event veered to virtual when the pandemic struck, and Vsummits was born.
"Considering the disruption with COVID-19, we pivoted to a virtual event," says Liberatore. "A member of my board suggested that I put in some seed money to start Vsummits and then we started getting a lot of requests. I saw the potential through another business partner's suggestion, and we acquired more money to go to market with the contingency that I be a full-time CEO for the company."
