Disrupt the Bay targets pediatric cancers, childhood diseases

The 2nd annual “Disrupt the Bay’’ conference on August 6 is planned as a virtual experience for executives from Florida’s healthcare industry, local healthcare-related startups, and global business leaders.
“This year’s event will be completely digital,’’ says Organizer Stan Liberatore of Tampa, an entrepreneur with experience in the tech staffing industry. “I wanted to create synergy -- to disrupt healthcare.”
Liberatore, President of No Limit Technology and Chairman of the board of Save the Kids Foundation, teamed up with Mike DeLucia, President of PF1 Professional Services to design this year’s conference, which will be accessible on the events platform vSummits.
Both recognized the disruption in healthcare and the acceleration of telehealth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic provided the perfect context for furthering innovation through shared ideas, concepts, and solutions, particularly surrounding pediatric medicine, childhood cancers, and other diseases that impact children and families.
Conference speakers include John Nosta, President of NostaLab, a healthcare “innovation think tank,” Scott Arnold, Executive VP and CIO at Tampa General Hospital, and panelists from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center, Advent Health, Baycare Health, HCA Healthcare, Memorial Healthcare, and Jackson Health.
Disruptors and innovators featured include Immertec, PathO3gen Solutions, Blue Halo BioMedical, Cope Notes, and Nurotech.
“I get a lot out of helping this cause. I have three amazing boys and I’d sure want them to have a better solution than what there is now,” says Liberatore. “There have only been four medications over the last 25 years geared toward pediatric cancer. I do know that this is broken and needs to be fixed. Anything for the kids! And I can tell you, it’s a great feeling to hand over a boatload of money to a good cause. We are creating a synergy toward hospitals and a fundraising mechanism to fund this cause.”
Key sponsors of the conference include No Limit Technology, Omni Public, Abacode, Sparxoo, ActSoft, MTD Marketing, Florida Blue, and 83 Degrees Media.
All proceeds of Disrupt the Bay will go to organizations accelerating research for pediatric cancer treatments.
For more information, visit the Disrupt the Bay website
.