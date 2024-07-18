ADA celebration at the Straz

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Hillsborough County Alliance for Citizens with Disabilities and Tampa Mayor’s Alliance for Persons with Disabilities celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26th with an evening of entertainment and community advocate recognition awards.
The evening celebrates how the arts help build a more inclusive community for all. The free event includes a concert featuring artists of mixed abilities including musicians, singers and spoken word performers.
The ADA celebration is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 26th at the Straz’s Maestro’s Restaurant. The event is free. Registration is suggested.
For more information, go to ADA Celebration
