Archives Awareness Week celebrates Tampa’s 137th birthday

“Everything Musical” at the Philpitt Store

Sunday, July 14th • 1:00 p.m.

Henry B. Plant Museum

401 West Kennedy Boulevard • Plant Hall, Grand Salon



In 1924, S. Ernest Philpitt proudly proclaimed that Tampa residents could find anything musical – any musical instrument, a player piano, a Victrola, records, or sheet music – at his shop on Lafayette Street. Join Historian in Residence Dr. Charles McGraw Groh for an entertaining look at Philpitt’s impact on Tampa’s music scene in the 1920s. Then join us in the Museum for a live demonstration of several rare self-playing instruments. These mechanical marvels are featured in the current exhibit Imperfect Harmony: Man, Machine, and Music at the Tampa Bay Hotel. Complimentary admission. Water and light refreshments provided.



Monday, July 15th • 11:00 a.m.

J.C. Newman Company • 2701 North 16th Street



J.C. Newman Cigar Co. operates the historic El Reloj cigar factory building as the last cigar manufacturer in Tampa. Join company historian Holden Rasmussen in J.C. Newman’s The American cigar rolling room as he charts the changes to America’s cigar industry since 1953, and the ways those changes affected Tampa. Historic cigar boxes, archival materials, and cigar factory photographs will be on display before the presentation.



Monday, July 15th • 3:00 p.m.

City of Tampa • Old City Hall, Council Chambers 315 East Kennedy Boulevard



Celebrate Tampa’s 137th birthday at historic Old City Hall. City Council member Charlie Miranda will share memories from his thirty years in office, and Fred Hearns, Curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center, will present an informative talk, “1924: Commission Rule in the City of Tampa.” Following the program, birthday cake will be served, and guests will receive a commemorative booklet, 100 Years Ago: Tampa in 1924.



Monday, July 15th • 6:30 p.m.

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S. Manhattan Avenue



Attendees will learn the basics of bookbinding and will create a small journal to take home using their new skills! Recommended for adults. Register through the calendar feature at HCPLC.org .



Tuesday, July 16th • 10:00 a.m.

City Center at Hanna Avenue

2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Community Room



Learn more about The Story of Tampa painting during this special discussion featuring its creator, local artist Lynn Ash. Guests will receive a complimentary Story of Tampa poster.



Tuesday, July 16th • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue



An all-star lineup of Tampa musicians will perform songs from artists that were an integral part of Central Avenue’s musical heyday, including Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown, Billie Holiday, Hank Ballard, Etta James, Tampa Red, Cannonball Adderley and more. Guest speakers will talk about Tampa’s musical history. There will be a children’s activity, Instrument Petting Zoo, presented by Instruments 4 life from 5:00-5:30, and 7:00-7:30.



Wednesday, July 17th • 5:30 p.m.

Tampa’s Black History Museum • 1213 Central Avenue



Fred Hearns, Curator of Black History for the Tampa Bay History Center, and Ashley Morrow, Program Manager for Tampa’s Black History Museum, will offer an insightful glimpse into the lives of Black residents in one of Tampa’s oldest communities 100 years ago. This program is free, refreshments will be available, and registration is not required.



Thursday, July 18th • 11:00 a.m.

Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street



Rodney Kite-Powell, Director of the Touchton Map Library, and Heather Culligan, Curator of Collections, will use maps and artifacts from the Tampa Bay History Center’s collection that offer a glimpse into Tampa life in 1924. The program is free but limited to 20 guests. Register: tampabayhistorycenter.org



Thursday, July 18th • 4:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

711 N. Franklin Street • John T. Taylor Screening Room



The University of South Florida Libraries welcomes you to this free event. Join Curator Andy Huse for a look back at Tony Pizzo’s Tampa, a TV show produced by WUSF in 1979 to explore Tampa’s rich history. We will view clips from the show and discuss its merits as the show turns 45 years old in 2024. The program is free but limited to 43 guests. Register: tampatheatre.org



Thursday, July 18th • 6:00 p.m.

Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Virtual, with John Beaumont



Explores the art and science of preserving, dating, and restoring family photographs, ranging from early daguerreotypes to digital images. This session covers identification techniques, archival challenges, and modern tools for enhancing and safeguarding these precious historical records. Register through the calendar feature at HCPLC.org



Friday, July 19th • 10:30 a.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard



Join members of the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council and community leaders to unveil a new historical marker recognizing Memorial Park Cemetery.



Friday, July 19th • noon - 2:00 p.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard



Tour our Florida Sentinel Bulletin Collection and learn about this publication’s history and its impact on Tampa’s African American community. View periodicals, microfilm, and more.



Friday, July 19th • 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay History Center • 801 Water Street



Join this lively tour of the History Center’s Wayne Thomas Gallery with docent Jim Dinsmore. The program is free but limited to 20 guests. Register: tampabayhistorycenter.org



Saturday, July 20th • 10:30 a.m.

John F. Germany Library • 900 North Ashley Drive



Attendees will get a look at the library history collection detailing the first libraries, how and why they were started and how the system has evolved over the years. Register through the calendar feature at HCPLC.org .

