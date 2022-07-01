Buzz: Tampa's Boom by the Bay is back with a bang this July 4th

The City of Tampa’s annual Boom by the Bay 4th of July party and fireworks display is back with a bang and bigger than ever.
The main attraction, the fireworks, are scheduled to start at approximately 9:15 p.m, with three displays at three locations. Boom by the Bay’s largest fireworks display yet will be along iconic Bayshore Boulevard. Magic in the Sky, the pyrotechnics company that works with Busch Gardens, has come in to completely rework that fireworks show.
The city’s designated viewing spot for that display is along Bayshore south of the Davis Island bridge. There will also be fireworks at Armature Works and Sparkman Wharf. The day starts at 11 a.m. and includes a variety of events at locations across downtown: Sparkman Wharf, Curtis Hixon Park, Water Works Park, Armature Works, outdoors at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and along Bayshore.
Some of the highlights include a water ski show at Sparkman Wharf and a Friends of the Riverwalk boat parade from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Boats will be decked out in patriotic colors or team colors of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who last month reached their third straight Stanley Cup Final before losing a hard-fought battle to the Colorado Avalanche. The event at Curtis Hixon Park will include a large Lightning banner that fans can sign with messages to the team.
The various locations will have food vendors, food trucks, live music, family events and other entertainment. On its website, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has a guide to the day’s events and tips for parking and getting around town.
There will not be fireworks displays at Curtis Hixon Park, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park or the Tampa Convention Center this year.
For more information go to Boom by the Bay, Tampa Downtown Partnership Boom by the Bay guide and Tampa Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade.