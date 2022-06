Brightline receives a $15.9 million federal grant to go toward engineering and environmental studies for future Orlando to Tampa route. Courtesy of Brightline.

High-speed rail operator Brightline has received an approximately $15.9 million federal grant to go toward required engineering and environmental studies for its future Orlando to Tampa route.



The funding from the United States Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant will be matched by up to $15.9 million from Brightline.



Construction of the route linking Orlando International Airport and Tampa is several years away. Brightline plans to build the railway down the median right-of-way of Interstate 4 and other existing transportation corridors.