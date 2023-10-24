Buzz: Star-Spangled Art Exhibit features veterans' artwork

Operation Helping Hand’s 2023 Star-Spangled Art Exhibit is on display at Unisen Senior Living, 12401 N. 22nd Street in Tampa, until October 29th. The ninth-annual show features more than 150 pieces from approximately three dozen artist veterans. The event honors veterans by featuring their creative artwork and offers a therapeutic outlet for veterans and their families.
The art show is a fundraiser for Operation Helping Hand Tampa, a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist the severely wounded, polytrauma patients, medically retired, other veterans and their families at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Unit.
A reception for the exhibit is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th.
For more information, go to Star Spangled Art Exhibit.
