Buzz: Star-Spangled Art Exhibit features veterans' artwork

Operation Helping Hand’s 2023 Star-Spangled Art Exhibit is on display at Unisen Senior Living, 12401 N. 22nd Street in Tampa, until October 29th. The ninth-annual show features more than 150 pieces from approximately three dozen artist veterans. The event honors veterans by featuring their creative artwork and offers a therapeutic outlet for veterans and their families.The art show is a fundraiser for Operation Helping Hand Tampa, a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist the severely wounded, polytrauma patients, medically retired, other veterans and their families at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Unit.A reception for the exhibit is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th.For more information, go to Star Spangled Art Exhibit