Buzz: Tampa Riverwalk up for USA Today honor as country's best riverwalk

The Tampa Riverwalk has been nominated as one of the top riverwalks in the county in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards 2023.
"The Tampa Riverwalk was created to connect the businesses, parks and museums along the riverfront in Tampa, Florida," a description on the contest website says. "It also serves as a central spot for performances, art, leisure and fitness activities."
Voting closes at noon on February 6th and it is possible to vote once a day.
For more information and to vote, go to USA Today 10Best Riverwalk.