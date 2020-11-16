Hillsborough County still has millions of dollars available to help small businesses who might otherwise shut their doors due to the COVID-19 economic slowdown. And more businesses are now eligible to apply for the federal funds for operational needs, equipment, payroll, and more.
Applications must be in by Dec. 1. The funds from the Rapid Response Recovery Assistance, or R-3, do not need to be repaid and the county is not requiring receipts for items purchased using the funds, says Lynn Kroesen, manager of the county’s Entrepreneur Collaborative Center.
Businesses started before Jan. 1, 2020, can now apply for the assistance and those previously turned down can reapply.
“The program launched in late June and initially we had various programs in process, however as we got into it, we realized it was important to simplify the process,” Kroesen says. “We merged programs to more simplify them. In the past, businesses could receive up to $10,000 in financial assistance but awards now range from $10,000 to $40,000 based on the number of employees.”
She said sole proprietors do qualify for funds, even if they are home-based businesses. Businesses with 21 or more employees are those eligible to apply for up to $40,000.
“Overall, everywhere COVID-19 has impacted small businesses tremendously and they are struggling,” Kroesen says. “We are hearing so many amazing stories about how this assistance is helping people to keep the lights on and it’s helping pay employees who are residents of Hillsborough County. This is definitely something assisting them.”
The funding was provided to the county through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES. To learn more about how to obtain this financial assistance, visit the county’s R3 page
