Construction starts on Arts and Entertainment Residences apartment tower in downtown Tampa

A rendering of the 31-story Arts and Entertainment Residences. Courtesy of Catalyst Communications.

The spate of new construction in downtown Tampa continues with the start of construction of Arts and Entertainment Residences (AEG), a 31-story luxury apartment tower across from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.



AEG will feature 334 apartments, nearly 13,700 square feet of ground-floor retail and 514 parking spaces in a garage structure above the retail, according to a press release from Catalyst Communications.



The press release describes the project as a "hub for the River Arts District" and a "focal point between the Straz Center, Tampa Museum of Art, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Riverwalk and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park."



American Land Ventures and Gazit Horizons are the developers. Coastal Construction is the general contractor. CUBE 3 is the designer. Construction is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.