Buzz: FDOT grant keeps TECO Line Streetcar fare-free for another year

The TECO Line Streetcar will stay free to ride for at least another year thanks to a state grant.
On September 25th, the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART), which operates Tampa’s streetcar system, announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded the agency a $700,000 Commuter Assistance grant that will keep the streetcar fare-free for an additional year.
"HART is very excited to receive this FDOT grant to keep the TECO Line Streetcar fare-free," Interim HART Chief Executive Officer Scott Drainville says in a press statement. "HART appreciates the continued support of Secretary Gwynn (FDOT District 7 Secretary David Gwynn) and FDOT staff in identifying grant funding for the Streetcar."
The TECO Line Streetcar, which runs between downtown Tampa and Ybor City, has consistently broken ridership records since FDOT awarded HART a $2.7 million Innovation Grant in 2018 that allowed the system to go fare-free and expand service with increased frequency and service hours.
In addition to FDOT, the TECO Line Streetcar is funded by the City of Tampa, the city’s Downtown Community Redevelopment Areas (CRAs), and the Tampa Downtown Partnership. HART will work with the partners to try and identify funding to keep the streetcar system fare-free for the foreseeable future.
The TECO Line Streetcar System has carried 1,249,511 trips so far in FY2023.
For more information, go to TECO Line Streetcar.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.