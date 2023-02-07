Buzz: Democracy Reignited online speaker series

Florida Humanities and The Village Square present the online speaker series "Democracy Reignited" with events in February, March and May.
On February 9th, Daryl Davis will present "Hate, Undone." Davis is a Chicago-born Black jazz and blues musician whose 1998 book, "Klan-Destine Relationships: A Black Man’s Odyssey with the Ku Klux Klan," documents his time befriending Klan members and persuading them to see another way.
On March 29th, Chris Stirewalt will present "Broken News." Stirewalt is the author of the book "Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back."
Stirewalt was part of the Fox News decision desk team that called Arizona for Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. He was fired after he defended their early but accurate decision to call the state for Biden. Stirewalt is currently political editor at independent cable news network NewsNation.
On May 11th, the founders of Braver Angels, a national movement launched in 2016 to bridge the partisan divide and depolarize America, will present "A Braver Story: The Braver Angels Story of American Citizenship."
The program will provide a closer look at the grassroots effort to bring civility to political disagreements. Panelists include Braver Angels founders David Blankenhorn and Bill Doherty; Director of 1:1 Conversations Donna Murphy; Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood Jr.; and Chief Marketing Officer Ciaran O'Connor.
Manu Meel, CEO of BridgeUSA, a non-profit dedicated to facilitating conversations among students across the political divide, will be the moderator.
For more information and to register, go to Democracy Reignited.