Buzz: East Tampa food distribution event Saturday for families impacted by Ian

On Saturday, October 1, there will be a free food distribution event in East Tampa to help community members impacted by Hurricane Ian.



The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Dr. Traci’s House, 904 E. Henry Ave. Volunteers from health benefits firm Humana will distribute hundreds of pre-packaged healthy meals provided by Rebuilt Meals on a first-come, first-served basis. Rebuilt Meals is providing a variety of options including traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items.



