GMF 2020 rocks downtown Tampa March 7-8

Now in its 9th year, the Gasparilla Music Festival has grown to be one of the most anticipated music gatherings in the Tampa Bay Area. Presented by Cigar City Brewing, the festival boasts four stages spread across downtown Tampa’s picturesque Riverwalk from March 7-8.
“We’re really excited for this year, we have two of the biggest acts we’ve had so far with Brandi Carlile and Portugal the Man. We have a really great, diverse lineup including many Tampa- and Florida-based artists featuring folk, rock, hip-hop, and dance, so we have a lot of local talent,” says David Cox, Director of the Gasparilla Music Festival.
Since its roots, the GMF has always had an inclusive and assorted lineup, starting out every year with a 60-piece southern gospel choir. Of the over 45 local and national bands and musicians performing, some of the Tampa Bay artists include Someday Honey, The Stillhouse Shakers, The Wandering Hours, and New Fang.
“There really is something for everyone. We have incredible food. We have 18 of the top restaurants in Tampa come out for the festival, which is typically the only time of the year they do something like this outside their restaurant,” Cox says. “It’s family-friendly, and late in the day, it’s definitely a lot more adult-friendly.”
On Saturday night, they will be having a silent disco from 7-10 p.m. at the Ferman Amphitheatre. Tickets are still available, but they have been known to sell out in the past.
“The Gasparilla Music Festival brings a really upbeat, positive crowd with people just looking to have a good time,” Cox explains. “Our festival is a pretty awesome celebration of what it’s like to live here from the musicians to chefs to everything else. It gets to the core of everything that’s great about where we live.”
To see the full lineup, schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit the GMF website.