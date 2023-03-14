Buzz: Grant funding opportunities in Tampa Bay

Christopher Curry | Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation

The Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations through March 31st. Grant funding is available to registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working to make a difference in three focus areas: housing, community
vibrancy, and positive education/mental well-being.

The Smith & Associates grant program is administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

For more information or to apply, go to Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation grant program.

Clearwater Arts Alliance

The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s Art TeacherFund is accepting applications through March 31st. 

The fund provides up to $500 each to visual and performing arts teachers at schools in the city of Clearwater. The program is designed to “support arts education projects or teacher professional development tuition and travel” not funded by other sources and “to encourage teachers of the visual and performing arts to collaborate with professional artists for classroom or school-wide projects.”

For more information and to access an application, go to Art Teacher Fund.

Creative Pinellas Arts Summer Camp Grant

Creative Pinellas is currently accepting applications for its Arts Summer Camp grant program. The grant program makes it possible for eligible Pinellas County children and teenagers age 5 to 18 to attend arts camps during summer break.

For more information and to apply, go to Arts Summer Camp Grant.

Chris Curry has been a writer for the 83 Degrees Media team since 2017. Chris also served as the development editor for a time before assuming the role of managing editor in May 2022. Chris lives in Clearwater. His professional career includes more than 15 years as a newspaper reporter, primarily in Ocala and Gainesville, before moving back home to the Tampa Bay Area. He enjoys the local music scene, the warm winters and Tampa Bay's abundance of outdoor festivals and events. When he's not working or spending time with family, he can frequently be found hoofing the trails at one of Pinellas County's nature parks.

