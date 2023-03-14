Buzz: Grant funding opportunities in Tampa Bay

Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation
The Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations through March 31st. Grant funding is available to registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working to make a difference in three focus areas: housing, community
vibrancy, and positive education/mental well-being.
The Smith & Associates grant program is administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.
For more information or to apply, go to Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation grant program.
Clearwater Arts Alliance
The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s Art TeacherFund is accepting applications through March 31st.
The fund provides up to $500 each to visual and performing arts teachers at schools in the city of Clearwater. The program is designed to “support arts education projects or teacher professional development tuition and travel” not funded by other sources and “to encourage teachers of the visual and performing arts to collaborate with professional artists for classroom or school-wide projects.”
For more information and to access an application, go to Art Teacher Fund
.
Creative Pinellas Arts Summer Camp Grant
Creative Pinellas is currently accepting applications for its Arts Summer Camp grant program. The grant program makes it possible for eligible Pinellas County children and teenagers age 5 to 18 to attend arts camps during summer break.
For more information and to apply, go to Arts Summer Camp Grant.