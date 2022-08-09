Buzz: Upcoming community meetings on adding Dobyville area to Hyde Park Local Historic District

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | Source: Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek Civic Association
There are two meetings this month on the potential expansion of the Hyde Park Local Historic District to include the area that was once the African-American community of Dobyville.

On August 10, Dennis Fernandez, manager of Architectural Review & Historic Preservation for the City of Tampa, will field questions in a question and answer session. The meeting, co-hosted hosted by the Historic Hyde Park Neighborhood Association and Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek Civic Association, is scheduled from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at the Lighthouse for the Blind and Low Vision, 1106 W Platt St.

On August 30, the Historic Preservation Commission public hearing on the requested expansion is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 315 E Kennedy Blvd.

For prior stories on the Dobyville community go to Dobyville residents revive history of Hyde Park's historic Black neighborhood and Dobyville legacy lives on in family.

 

