Buzz: Food Truck Thursdays launch in downtown Clearwater

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Source: City of Clearwater
Clearwater is rolling out a monthly food truck event at Station Square Park to create some daytime activity that gives employees downtown a break from the workday. 

The Community Redevelopment Agency and Downtown Development Board have partnered with Clearwater-based cybersecurity training firm KnowBe4 to launch the new Food Truck Thursdays event. The first in the series is 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. this Thursday, August 25, at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. Sea Dog Cantina is the featured food truck and the event has games and a DJ playing music. The future schedule is September 8, October 13, November 10 and December 8, with a different themed food truck each month. 

For more information go to Food Truck Thursdays.
 

