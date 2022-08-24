Buzz: Food Truck Thursdays launch in downtown Clearwater

Clearwater is rolling out a monthly food truck event at Station Square Park to create some daytime activity that gives employees downtown a break from the workday.
The Community Redevelopment Agency and Downtown Development Board have partnered with Clearwater-based cybersecurity training firm KnowBe4 to launch the new Food Truck Thursdays event. The first in the series is 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. this Thursday, August 25, at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. Sea Dog Cantina
is the featured food truck and the event has games and a DJ playing music. The future schedule is September 8, October 13, November 10 and December 8, with a different themed food truck each month.
For more information go to Food Truck Thursdays
.