Wordier Than Thou tackles business side of publishing

Wordier Than Thou, a Tampa Bay Area literary arts nonprofit, hosts its annual Tampa Bay Publishing Conference Feb. 27-March 1 at the Creative Pinellas campus on Walsingham Road in Largo.
Learn the ins and outs of the publishing industry at the intimate and informative conference, now in its third year. Rather than focusing on writing craft, conference hosts will talk about topics surrounding the business side of publishing -- self-promotion and marketing tips, querying editors and agents, avoiding the slush pile, community building, contests and anthologies, publishing platforms, overcoming rejection, self-publishing vs. traditional publishing, and more!
Published authors and other industry professionals also will share their personal journeys and what they’ve learned along the way.
Guest speakers include Erica Dawson, Steph Post, Erin Mitchell, Gianna Russo, Dwight & Rebecca MacPherson, Mark Muncy, Kimberly Lojewski, Tara Lynn Masih, Eli Gonzalez, David James Poissant, Tamara Lush, Brian Edgar, Sandra Gail Lambert, and Arielle Haughee.
Throughout the weekend, several social events include Get Lit! Lecture Series (Thursday, Feb. 27), an evening of author readings featuring Sandra Gail Lambert, Kimberly Lojewski, Tara Lynn Masih, and David James Poissant, and Tampa Bay Publishing Salon, which features indie presses and literary journals/anthologies from throughout Florida.
Registration information, sponsorship and vending opportunities, and a complete schedule can be found at the Wordier Than Thou website. The author of this news item, Tiffany Razzano, is the Founder of Wordier Than Thou.