Proposed Chicago to Florida Amtrak route bypasses Tampa

A future Chicago-to-Florida Amtrak service is in the works and Tampa might miss the train.
Evaluating future routes as part of a congressionally-mandated study, the Federal Rail Administration's current proposal for Chicago to Florida service has stops in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami, but not Tampa.
On Facebook, Friends of Tampa Union Station
, a nonprofit that raises funds and support for the planned restoration of Tampa's historic train station, has launched an effort to asking community members to contact the FRA and urge the agency to add Tampa, the second-busiest station in Florida, to the route. The public comment period on the current working plan ends on March 8th.
In an email to a Tampa Bay Times reporter, a spokesperson with the rail administration said the study is a "very early step in a comprehensive process to identify the actions needed to enhance long-distance service" and would not prevent new or restored service to Tampa in the future.
A major Union Station renovation and restoration is expected to start construction this year. Due to inflation, city officials say the funding for the project needs to increase from $2.5 million to $4 million. On top of passenger train service and special events, the city's future plans for Union Station also include a business incubator and a coffee shop.
For more information on the study and to submit a comment, go to Rail service study.
