Buzz: SHINE Mural Festival grand finale is Saturday in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance's SHINE Mural Festival, an annual celebration of public art in and around downtown St. Pete, culminates with its grand finale.
The official finale event is scheduled for 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Morean Workshop Space, 2025 Third Ave. S, in the Warehouse Arts District. The evening will feature custom installations from Miami artist Baghead with live painting and performances from Tampa artist Emily Tan, digital installations from Brian Nichols, Stephen Palladino, Acute Perception and YUNGBLD, live screen printing with WOVE and more. The finale is free for all to enjoy. Food trucks, beer and wine will be available.
The day also includes two Bright Spot Community Project locations. At Parc Center for Disabilities, a non-profit organization serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Vitale Bros. are donating a three-story residential mural "Rise and Shine" in memory of their Aunt Nancy.
The "Color Wheelz" Bright Spot Community Project will be part of the finale event. Artist Amy Ilic-Volpe will use vibrant colors and striking patterns to transform a three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot vehicle into a mural.
For more information, including a map of mural locations, go to SHINE Mural Festival