SPP unveils highly-anticipated expansion plans for Water Street Tampa

Water Street Tampa developer Strategic Property Partners has unveiled plans for the highly-anticipated expansion of the multi-billion dollar mixed-use development on the downtown waterfront.
Those plans include a residential condominium building, a build-to-suit trophy office complex and an entertainment destination to complement Amalie Arena. The office and residential towers will be located along the extension of Water Street, which is currently under construction north of the 900 and 1000 blocks of Cumberland Avenue. The condo tower will be the Water Street development’s tallest building. The firm Gensler is handling and Nichols Architects is the architect of record.
The office tower will have ground-floor retail and greenspace. The firm Kohn Pedersen Fox has completed a preliminary design concept to showcase the tower to corporations. In a portion of a press statement on the expansion, SPP CEO Josh Taube says SPP plans “to vigorously pursue corporate relocations to this site.”
Road, utility and infrastructure construction along the extension of the roadway Water Street is underway and expected to finish in spring 2025. The vision for the completed extension includes green space along the road corridor for activities and events like open-air markets and outdoor concerts.
The entertainment complex will be north of Amalie Arena between South Morgan and South Jefferson streets. It will have a select service hotel, an event parking garage and a variety of entertainment-oriented uses.
