Buzz: Tampa's Straz Center for the Performing Arts names new President and CEO.

Greg Holland starts as the President and CEO of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on October 1. Provided by the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Veteran arts executive and theater administrator Greg Holland has been appointed president and CEO of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.



Holland begins October 1. He succeeds Judy Lisi who is stepping down after nearly 30 years that saw the Straz transformed from an organization with a $4 million deficit to one of the largest performing arts centers in the country and the largest cultural organization in Florida.



"After a comprehensive national search led by immediate past chair Gary Sasso, the board is thrilled that Greg Holland has accepted our offer to lead the Straz Center," Chairman of the Straz Center Board of Trustees Bill West says in a press statement. "Greg’s depth of knowledge coupled with his innate passion for the performing arts makes him the ideal choice to guide the organization into what will undoubtedly be an exceedingly brilliant future."



Holland has more than 25 years industry experience. He is currently president of Brown-Holland Entertainment, which provides business development services for Nederlander Worldwide, an entertainment firm that manages theaters and presents Broadway productions in emerging markets and produces international productions for Broadway and other locations around the world.



"I am honored to join the stellar team at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts," Holland says in a press statement. "Judy Lisi's exemplary leadership and the organization's visionary board of trustees have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Their insight has made it possible to develop programs that serve diverse audiences. This already strong foundation will allow us to grow and expand the Patel Conservancy, Opera Tampa and Broadway at the Straz and explore exciting new artistic and entertainment events."



Holland adds that he looks forward to implementing the facility and programming expansions envisioned in the Straz Center's master plan.



Holland has previously served as CEO of Broadway San Francisco, which owns the Golden Gate Theatre and Orpheum Theatre and operates the Curran Theatre. He led Broadway San Francisco’s productions of pre-Broadway world premieres, original Broadway cast productions and large-scale arts and entertainment events in the San Francisco Bay area. He also simultaneously served as CEO of the Dallas-based SHN Presents, which curated and presented the inaugural Broadway series at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Noteworthy professional experience also includes positions with Clear Channel Entertainment, Pace Theatrical Group and Houston Grand Opera.

