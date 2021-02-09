Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to announce today or Wednesday details for a post-Super Bowl LV parade honoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win on Sunday.
The parade is being planned in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, Hillsborough County, and others wanting to celebrate while maintaining as much safety as possible in the middle of the COVID-pandemic. While most fans wore masks during the game, before and after, too many others didn't, resulting in images beamed across the globe of maskless faces taking few precautions to protect themselves and others.
The Bucs win came just months after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in September 2020 and the Tampa Bay Rays became American League Champions in October 2020.
The latest news and information is expected to be posted by the Mayor's communications team
