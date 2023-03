TIME Magazine says Water Street Tampa is one reason Tampa is among the "World's Greatest Places" for 2023. Strategic Property Partners/Water Street Tampa Facebook

TIME Magazine lists Tampa among the "World's Greatest Places" for 2023.Describing Tampa as "Florida's city du jour," TIME highlights Water Street Tampa, including five-star hotel The Tampa EDITION, and restaurants like Boulon Brasserie and The Pearl. TIME also spotlights Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and the Tampa Riverwalk.To read the TIME story, go to Tampa, Flor ida