Buzz: Winter Village returns to downtown Tampa

With cooler temperatures popping up from time to time, holiday events are in the air.
The Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village returns to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Friday, November 18th. Now in its sixth year, the holiday event features an outdoor ice skating rink (appropriately sponsored by the Tampa Bay Lightning) and the Winter Village Express, a one-hour round trip on a decorated TECO Line Streetcar from downtown to Ybor City and back - complete with holiday sing-alongs, holiday trivia and milk and cookies. The express runs exclusively on Sunday nights.
The Winter Village also features the Curtis Hixon Choo-Choo, a 12-seat, three-car trackless train that makes loops around the park. TGH Children’s Hospital sponsors that attraction. There’s a 360-degree light show, the Cafe at Winter Village, which features Icicles Craft Kitchen, Kahwa Coffee, Whatever Pops and specialty drinks, and the Shops of Winter Village, where local boutiques have gifts for sale.
A new addition this year is the Tampa Bay version of the winter sport curling, sponsored by Cigar City Brewing. There will be a non-frozen curling court with a surface that simulates ice available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be league play from November 30th through December 28th.
The Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village runs from November 18th through January 4th, 2023.
For more information go to Winter Village.