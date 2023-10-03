Tampa Downtown Partnership launches shared ride service DASH this month

The Tampa Downtown Partnership's new shared ride service DASH will hit the road in mid-October.
Passengers will be able to use a mobile app to catch a ride in a bright yellow, all-electric Tesla Model Y for the cost of $2 per person. DASH will run Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Tampa Downtown Partnership says the wide-ranging hours are designed to serve the wide range of people who live, work and play in downtown Tampa.
The bright yellow Teslas, meanwhile, are intended to give DASH its own distinct look.
“We wanted to make sure this new way to get around Downtown is just as distinctive as the other transportation options it’ll be joining," Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard says in a press statement. "When you think about the streetcar with its classic look, or a colorful e-bike or scooter, or the swords on the side of the Pirate Water Taxi, we know DASH’s bright yellow Teslas will be a great addition."
The specific date in October DASH will launch has not yet been set. The Tampa Downtown Partnership is also hiring for a limited number of driver-ambassador positions that are still available. The organization is seeking outgoing professionals who will receive extensive safety and driving training and training to be an expert guide to downtown’s seven unique neighborhoods.
For more information, go to Tampa Downtown Partnership.
