Buzz: Tampa Archives Awareness Week celebrates the city's 136th anniversary

The City of Tampa's Archives Awareness Week runs through July 15th with a series of events that delve into the city's history and celebrate its 136th anniversary.
The City Tampa, USF Libraries, the Tampa Bay History Center, the Henry B. Plant Museum, the Tampa Firefighters Museum, J.C. Newman Cigar Co., the Ybor City Museum, The Bricks in Ybor, the Oxford Exchange and the Tampa-Hillsborough Public Library are all part of the week-long celebration of Tampa history.
Here is a look at some of the events still to come this week.
Up in a Puff of Smoke: Memory and Change in 1960s Ybor City
On 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11th, J.C. Newman Cigar Co. historian Holden Rasmussen will present "Up in a Puff of Smoke: Memory and Change in 1960s Ybor City" in the historic 113-year-old El Reloj cigar factory at 2701 N. 16th St. in Ybor City.
Rasmussen will discuss how changes in the cigar industry affected Ybor City and its residents and workers during the years immediately following the start of the Cuban Embargo in 1962.
Florida’s History in the 1920s
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12th, The Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St., will present "Florida’s History in the 1920s."
The History Center's Brad Massey will delve into a period in state history that propelled Florida into the modern era.
"Bootleggers flooded Florida with illegal booze, flappers danced to jazz, and workers erected the first elaborate Art Deco buildings in Florida in the 1920s," an event description reads. "At the same time, Mediterranean fruit flies attacked citrus groves and the state’s brutal convict-leasing program ensnared thousands."
Soulwalk Historical Marker Dedication: The Scrub and Jackson House Markers
At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13th at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., members of the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council and community leaders will unveil two new Soulwalk historical markers recognizing the historic Jackson House and The Scrub, which was Tampa’s oldest and largest African American neighborhood.
Exploring Tampa’s History Through Photographs
At 11 a.m. Friday, July 14th at the Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St.,
local photographer Chip Weiner will look at how photographs show Tampa's development over the last 100 years, comparing historic sites and scenes with modern Tampa. Along with some hand-picked images from the Burgert Brothers, the presentation will reveal several previously unseen photos from the 1960s through the early 2000s.
The Soulwalk History Party
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14th, the Soulwalk History Party at C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., is an opportunity for long-time Black residents of Tampa to bring their old photographs and documents to the library for scanning and share personal stories in an oral history project.
Radicals and Revolutionaries: A Night of Art and Untold Stories of Ybor City
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14th at The Bricks, 1327 E 7th Ave. in Ybor City, historian and author Sarah McNamara will share stories of the radicals and revolutionaries who made Ybor City.
"Attendees will learn about people who led global movements, fought against fascism, and advocated for themselves,' an event description says.
Art will be on display and themed cocktails will be available for purchase. Tombolo Books will be on-site with copies of McNamara's new book, "Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South," which will be available for signing.
Happy Birthday Tampa: Walking Tour and Birthday Party
At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15th, historian and author Sarah McNamara will lead a walking tour of Ybor City that begins at The Bricks, 1327 E 7th Ave.
Following the walking tour, a birthday celebration for the city is 11:30 a.m. at The Bricks. The birthday party will include a discussion by McNamara about Tampa memories, interactive activities for attendees and birthday cake.
Bookends, a new, independent bookstore in Ybor City, will be on-site with copies of McNamara's new book, "Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South," which will be available for signing. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to reserve a space to attend an event, go to Archives Awareness Week